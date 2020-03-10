Kensington Market is bringing back car-free Sundays this year

Spring is most certainly in the air this week and that means one of Toronto's favourite festival series is almost back to turn Kensington Market into a huge pedestrian playground.

Pedestrian Sundays returns this spring for six neighbourhood takeovers that include food, drinks, music, shopping, oversized games and activities, markets, fairs and performances throughout the area.

The best part is that the sometimes busy and cramped streets will open up for folks to stroll through while cars are prohibited from entering the space during the festival.

This year's PS Kensington kicks off on May 31 and takes place on the last Sunday of the month from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. until October 25.