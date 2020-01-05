Radar
Mira Miller
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do toronto

5 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Mira Miller
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto today will allow you to be your most creative self. You can hit up Bachata Brunch, create your own artistic masterpiece, laugh the night away at Second City and more. 

Lead photo by

dimarco3

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

5 free things to do in Toronto this week

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

5 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto for New Year's Day 2020

The essential guide to New Year's Eve parties in Toronto for 2020