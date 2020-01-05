5 things to do in Toronto today
Things to do in Toronto today will allow you to be your most creative self. You can hit up Bachata Brunch, create your own artistic masterpiece, laugh the night away at Second City and more.
dimarco3
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
5 free things to do in Toronto this week
10 things to do in Toronto this weekend
5 things to do in Toronto for New Year's Day 2020
The essential guide to New Year's Eve parties in Toronto for 2020