The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
Free events in Toronto this week ask nothing more than for you to show up. Find celebrations dedicated to Indigenous culture, movies under the stars and pride of all kinds — all for free.
Toronto Outdoor Picture Show
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
10 things to do in Toronto today
Weekend events in Toronto June 15-17 2018
The top 31 free events in Toronto this summer