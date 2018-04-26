10 things to do in Toronto today
Events in Toronto today include the kick off of Digifest and Hot Docs, plus works from the CONTACT festival and a new kind of classical music experience.
Milk
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto
.
Weekend events in Toronto April 27-29 2018
15 things to do in Toronto this week
The top 5 free events in Toronto this week