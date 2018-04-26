Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
events toronto

10 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Events in Toronto today include the kick off of Digifest and Hot Docs, plus works from the CONTACT festival and a new kind of classical music experience. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Sean Penn
      April 26
      Sean Penn
      Academy Award-winning actor, director and bestselling author Sean Penn discusses his debut novel Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.
      Art Gallery of Ontario's Jackman Hall
    • Art for Heart
      April 26
      Art for Heart
      Live painting, hands-on art therapy workshops, music and auctions are going down in support of Full Circle - Art Therapy Centre.
      Workman Arts
    • Acid Test
      April 26
      Acid Test
      Toronto's own 90s alt rockers are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album "Drop".
      Garrison
    • Rock N Roll Fantasy
      April 26
      Rock N Roll Fantasy
      Toronto's Goodbye Honolulu is playing alongside Miss World and Mother Tongues for some groovy, psych, fantasy rock.
      Hard Luck
    • Haus Musik
      April 26
      Haus Musik
      Back for another year is this radical reimagining of classical music performance and presentation.
      Longboat Hall, The Great Hall
    • Difficult Placement
      April 26
      Difficult Placement
      Part of the CONTACT Festival, five artists offer interpretations of what it means to be a photographic artist in the expanded field.
      Project Studios
    • Orphée
      April 26-28
      Orphée
      This electronic, baroque burlesque is based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and his trip through the Underworld.
      Fleck Dance Theatre
    • Digifest
      April 26-28
      Digifest
      It's the first day of Digifest, a huge gathering of creatives and leaders from the digital media and gaming industry.
      Corus Quay
    • Hot Docs
      April 26 - May 6
      Hot Docs
      This year's Hot Docs will see over 200 documentaries from Canada and around the world showcased, including many female-driven films.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Summer of the Wild Wallflower
      April 26 - June 7
      Summer of the Wild Wallflower
      Artist Jana Brike presents her colourful, disturbing and bittersweet work that recalls the innocence of childhood.
      Gallery House
    Lead photo by

    Milk
Lead photo by

Milk

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

Weekend events in Toronto April 27-29 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today

15 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto today