Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto march

10 free things to do in Toronto this March

Radar
Lisa Power
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free events in Toronto in March are all about celebrations: of strong women, of the city itself, and, of course, a of all things Irish in honour of St. Paddy's Day. What a time to be alive. 

  • Free events you don't want to miss
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Convenience
      March 1-15
      Convenience
      Treating the mom-and-pop shop as a point of departure, CONVENIENCE is an exhibition that questions the notions of efficiency, passivity, and proximity stereotypically associated with Asian immigrant life.
      187 Augusta
    • Toronto Storytelling Festival
      March 2-25
      Toronto Storytelling Festival
      A celebration of the arts of voice and story, the Toronto Storytelling Festival will host a mix of events land include local and international storytellers. Only certain venues are free, so check the schedule.
      Various locations
    • Celebrate Toronto
      March 3-6
      Celebrate Toronto
      Nathan Phillips Square will be host to a four day event to celebrate Toronto's 184th birthday featuring vendors, shopping, food trucks, interactive activities, skating, DJ skate party, and a photography competition!
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • International Women's Day
      March 3
      International Women's Day
      International Women's Day in Toronto will bring the city together starting with a rally at 11 a.m. at OISE, which will be followed by the Women's Day March leaving from there at 1 p.m.
      OISE
    • Oscar's Viewing Party
      March 4
      Oscar's Viewing Party
      The race to the Oscar's this year has not been without it's fair share of off-screen drama and what better way to watch it all come to a head than at a viewing party.
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Unhistories
      March 9-10
      Unhistories
      Un-histories looks to reimagine history as a practice for addressing the “unconcluded”—subjectivities and narratives previously considered spectral, disparaged, marginalized, erased, shamed, abashed, or localized.
      OCAD University
    • Sugar Shack TO
      March 10-11
      Sugar Shack TO
      Fresh maple syrup, rolled in snow. That's what you can expect at the Sugar Shack again this year, plus a bevy of different vendors serving food and hot chocolate.
      Sugar Beach
    • St Patrick's Day Parade
      March 11
      St Patrick's Day Parade
      It's St. Paddy's Day again and that means the annual parade in downtown Toronto. Hopefully the spring weather holds up!
      Bloor & St. George
    • Fifty Years Of Rock Photography
      March 22
      Fifty Years Of Rock Photography
      Hundreds of iconic images are on display for one day only, taken during Robert Knight's prolific career as both a rock and travel photographer.
      Liss Gallery
    • Disco 5000
      March 24-25
      Disco 5000
      Leg warmers and headbands, sweats and spandex; that's all you'll need for this high-energy dance party. BYOB and get ready to break a sweat!
      209 Geary Ave
    Lead photo by

    RDGIMAGES
Lead photo by

RDGIMAGES

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

10 free things to do in Toronto this March

10 things to do in Toronto today

9 things to do in Toronto today

The top 10 events in Toronto this March

17 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 10 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto February 23-25 2018

10 things to do in Toronto today