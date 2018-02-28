10 free things to do in Toronto this March

Treating the mom-and-pop shop as a point of departure, CONVENIENCE is an exhibition that questions the notions of efficiency, passivity, and proximity stereotypically associated with Asian immigrant life.
A celebration of the arts of voice and story, the Toronto Storytelling Festival will host a mix of events land include local and international storytellers. Only certain venues are free, so check the schedule.
Nathan Phillips Square will be host to a four day event to celebrate Toronto's 184th birthday featuring vendors, shopping, food trucks, interactive activities, skating, DJ skate party, and a photography competition!
Un-histories looks to reimagine history as a practice for addressing the “unconcluded”—subjectivities and narratives previously considered spectral, disparaged, marginalized, erased, shamed, abashed, or localized.