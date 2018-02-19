Radar
Family Day events in Toronto for 2018

Family Day events in Toronto run the gamut from programs and activities at the city's cultural institutions to the kick-off of the always popular WinterStations at the Eastern Beaches. It's one of the busiest Mondays of the year, so get planning. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • WinterStations
      February 19 - April 1
      WinterStations
      WinterStations brings the world's finest in design, architecture, and contemporary art to the Beaches, with giant sculptures that can survive the harshness of Canadian winter lining the waterfront.
      The Beaches
    • Brewer's Backyard Winter Warmers
      February 19
      Brewer's Backyard Winter Warmers
      Spend Family Day at this kickoff event for The Brewer's Backyard, with a lineup of breweries that include 5 Paddles, Junction Craft Brewing, Great Lakes Brewery, Beau's, Black Oak and Shacklands. There will also be food from Delight Bite, Los Vietnamita, Arepa Republic and Heirloom.
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • D-Beat Forever Fest
      February 19
      D-Beat Forever Fest
      Tonight's the last night at beloved vegan cafe, live music venue and DIY event space D-Beatstro. Celebrate with a packed lineup including Respire, Prom Nite, Kaleidoscope Horse, Dead Broke and more.
      D-Beatstro
    • WinterFest
      February 19
      WinterFest
      If you've camped out in your condo all winter, a trip down to the skating area at Canoe Landing Park might be in order. There will ice carving demonstrations, maple syrup snow candy, and lots of kid-focused activities, but also a great community vibe, which is rare in this vertical neighbourhood.
      Canoe Landing Park
    • Family Day Fun at the AGO
      February 19
      Family Day Fun at the AGO
      The AGO has a variety of family-oriented activities on tap today, but for those who just want to take the holiday Monday to cruise the galleries, this could be a great chance to check out the remarkable Mitchell/Riopelle exhibition, which just kicked off yesterday.
      Art Gallery of Ontario
    • Family Day at DX
      February 19
      Family Day at DX
      The Design Exchange is in full DIY mode on Family day. There's a whole host of hands-on activities planned including mini-chair making, which sounds intriguing for anyone who hasn't built something in a while.
      Design Exchange
    • Family Day at Hot Docs
      February 19
      Family Day at Hot Docs
      Hot Docs marks Family Day with two films featuring outspoken role-models and activists Jane Goodall and Dolores Huerta. The first doc on Goodall runs at 1 p.m. followed by the Huerta screening at 3:30 p.m.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • Carla Bruni
      February 19
      Carla Bruni
      Former supermodel and famous spouse of Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni has returned her focus to music now that she's out of the political spotlight. You might even her some English tunes at this show, which is a recent development for the singer-songwriter.
      Queen Elizabeth Theatre (Toronto)
    • Free Pizza & Comedy
      February 19
      Free Pizza & Comedy
      The Ossington Comedy hosts a special Family Day night featuring more than 10 comics and free pizza for those in attendance.
      The Ossington
