Family Day events in Toronto for 2018

Family Day events in Toronto run the gamut from programs and activities at the city's cultural institutions to the kick-off of the always popular WinterStations at the Eastern Beaches. It's one of the busiest Mondays of the year, so get planning.
Spend Family Day at this kickoff event for The Brewer's Backyard, with a lineup of breweries that include 5 Paddles, Junction Craft Brewing, Great Lakes Brewery, Beau's, Black Oak and Shacklands. There will also be food from Delight Bite, Los Vietnamita, Arepa Republic and Heirloom.
If you've camped out in your condo all winter, a trip down to the skating area at Canoe Landing Park might be in order. There will ice carving demonstrations, maple syrup snow candy, and lots of kid-focused activities, but also a great community vibe, which is rare in this vertical neighbourhood.
The AGO has a variety of family-oriented activities on tap today, but for those who just want to take the holiday Monday to cruise the galleries, this could be a great chance to check out the remarkable Mitchell/Riopelle exhibition, which just kicked off yesterday.
The Design Exchange is in full DIY mode on Family day. There's a whole host of hands-on activities planned including mini-chair making, which sounds intriguing for anyone who hasn't built something in a while.
Hot Docs marks Family Day with two films featuring outspoken role-models and activists Jane Goodall and Dolores Huerta. The first doc on Goodall runs at 1 p.m. followed by the Huerta screening at 3:30 p.m.
Former supermodel and famous spouse of Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni has returned her focus to music now that she's out of the political spotlight. You might even her some English tunes at this show, which is a recent development for the singer-songwriter.