toronto events today

10 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto you can hear YouTube's wildly popular Postmodern Jukebox perform IRL, take in the city's most transgressive performance festival, and explore the first of many Black History Month themed events happening this month.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Postmodern Jukebox
      February 1
      Postmodern Jukebox
      Scott Bradlee's wildly popular YouTube passion project, Postmodern Jukebox, jumps out of your screen and lands in the real world. These old timey covers of contemporary top 40 are always stunning.
      Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall
    • Pitch Talks with Bob Kendrick and Ross Atkins
      February 1
      Pitch Talks with Bob Kendrick and Ross Atkins
      This baseball panel series hosts a special Black History Month event with Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins and President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick.
      Rivolli
    • Chocolate Lovers Party
      February 1
      Chocolate Lovers Party
      Embark on a chocolatey taste test while simultaneously learning tips and tricks to create your own delicious treats straight from holistic nutritionalist and weight loss coach Tatiana Vicol.
      111 Elizabeth St
    • Clash Of The Comics
      February 1
      Clash Of The Comics
      16 of Toronto's funniest comedians go head to head at this monthly roast battle tournament. The crowd votes to determine who had the best dunks and who should be crowned champion.
      120 Diner
    • Progress Festival
      February 1-18
      Progress Festival
      Progress is an international festival of performance and ideas curated and produced by a series of Toronto-based theatres, art centres, and dance communities.
      Theatre Centre
    • Un-Valentine's Opera Pub Party
      February 1
      Un-Valentine's Opera Pub Party
      Here's a type of party you probably didn't think existed. It's a raucous, anti Valentine's protest party with free chocolate, hilarious dating anecdotes, raffles, and, hence the name, opera singers.
      54 The Esplanade
    • Craft Pong Tourny
      February 1
      Craft Pong Tourny
      WAbar, a sports bar, izakaya and games room mash-up, holds a beer pong tournament tonight. Cups are filled with water for sanitary reasons, but you better believe there'll be cans aplenty - and on special!
      WAbar
    • Digital Futures
      February 1
      Digital Futures
      Tonight is the kickoff of an annual exhibition that shows off cutting edge prototypes, themes, tools, and trends from leaders in computing, wearable tech, and digital entertainment.
      49 McCaul Street
    • Kali Ma
      February 1
      Kali Ma
      Toronto riot grrrl meets rapper meets DJ, Kali Ma, is throwing a release party for her upcoming EP Myst Milano. She categorizes the record as one steeped in feminine power. Hear it live tonight!
      Gladstone Hotel
    • Electricladyland
      February 1
      Electricladyland
      This is a monthly queer dance party where all-female electro artists are exclusively played by local DJs. Get ready to dance to Bjork, MIA, and a healthy dose of other electric ladies. Best of all, it's free.
      The Beaver
    Lead photo by

    Andrew Williamson
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

