10 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto you can hear YouTube's wildly popular Postmodern Jukebox perform IRL, take in the city's most transgressive performance festival, and explore the first of many Black History Month themed events happening this month.
WAbar, a sports bar, izakaya and games room mash-up, holds a beer pong tournament tonight. Cups are filled with water for sanitary reasons, but you better believe there'll be cans aplenty - and on special!
This is a monthly queer dance party where all-female electro artists are exclusively played by local DJs. Get ready to dance to Bjork, MIA, and a healthy dose of other electric ladies. Best of all, it's free.
The Beaver
Lead photo by
Andrew Williamson
