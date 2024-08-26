Arnold Schwarzenegger shows up to Toronto event and plays giant game of chess

Toronto was abuzz with a slew of food, cultural and arts festivals over the weekend, but it wasn't just the city's permanent residents who got in on the fun — Arnold Schwarzenegger was also spotted at one major festival.

It was another hugely succesful year for Yorkville Murals, who flooded the entire Yorkville community with awe-inspiring artwork, music and great vibes in the sixth iteration of their annual summer festival.

This year's festival followed the theme of No Empty Spaces, leveraging a diversity of differenty types of art to fill every nook and cranny of the neighbourhood with eye-catching works.

One such installation was a cotton candy-coloured jumbo chess set contributed by Toronto's grooviest pop-up chess club, Knightcap, which even managed to attract attention from a mega celebrity competitor: the Terminator himself.

After being spotted riding his bike around the city and filming at various locations across Ontario, Schwarzenegger appeared to be making the most of some of his time off by exploring the city's art scene — even getting snapped challenging festival attendees to a game of chess.

The iconic bodybuilder-turned-actor-turned-politician and well-documented lover of Toronto is currently in town filming the second season of his Netflix series, FUBAR, which is expected to wrap at the end of August.