Small business owner says she's closing her Toronto store and moving everything online

A Toronto business that's shut down all but one location over the past couple of years just announced that they'll be closing their last remaining location and moving operations online.

Since 2018, natural beauty and body care shop, Green & Frugal has been supplying the city with vegan, cruelty-free soaps, essential oils and home goods like laundry detergent from their Scarborough storefront.

Echoing a boom in the desire for natural and holistic body care, the business grew rapidly from there, ballooning to four retail locations in the GTA over the next four years.

As the saying goes, though, things that go up must come down, as Green & Frugal began shuttering their storefronts one by one, leaving their original location on Kingston Road as the sole survivor.

According to a recent video posted by founder Tara Holguin, even the business' days on Kingston are numbered, as she announces the shop will be closing and the business moving entirely online.

In the video, Tara explains that she's been "trying to make it work," with the business operating their sole location, even interviewing for a new store manager, but while interviewing applicants, she had a change of heart.

"As I started looking at resumes and interviewing some people [...] it took me back to experiences and hiring staff members, and it takes a lot of training to get people in [...] and with having another job, I just can't do it," Tara explains in the video.

"I could make it work, but I think what I'm trying to say is at this point my struggle is just kind of over with Green & Frugal, and that's not easy to say."

@greenandfrugal Were closing our storefront 😢 BUT will continue to sell online at greenandfrugal.com ♬ original sound - Green & Frugal

"We will still operate online and continue to do local delivery service and shipping Canada wide and in the United States but we will no longer have a storefront for customers to shop in," Tara writes in the caption of the post.

While the exact closure date has yet to be decided, you'll still be able to stop by the shop at 918 Kingston Road until around mid-July to stock up on your natural deodorant (if that's your kind of thing) and essential oils.

Beyond that, Green & Frugal will continue to offer local delivery and shipping on orders from their online store.