Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tcb tattoo toronto

Iconic Toronto tattoo shop that's been around for more than 20 years is closing for good

Fashion & Style
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

TCB Tattoo, which has been a fixture in downtown Toronto for more than two decades, is set to shut down permanently at the end of this year, with owners citing a slew of difficulties that have made it impossible to run the shop in the city any longer.

The parlour opened on Queen West all the way back in 2001, with Andres Merrill and Scott McEwan at the helm. But after two moves and a decline in business over the last few years, Merrill, now the sole owner, is calling it quits.

"It's time to call it a day," he wrote in a no-frills Instagram story announcement earlier this fall. "We'll be closing late December. Still plenty of time to come get tattooed or buy some of the shop art."

tcb tattoo toronto

TCB announced its forthcoming closure in an Instagram story earlier this fall.

Behind the decision is Merrill's waning clientele, which is something that never recovered after the massive blow of months of forced closures during COVID. The current cost of living crisis is also prompting many in the city to tighten their budgets, cutting out expenses that aren't absolutely necessary.

There is also the way the industry has pivoted, with Instagram being a huge driver of publicity for certain artists who manage to book out months or even years in advance as a result.

"Social media taking over hasn't helped either," he tells blogTO, noting that the business hasn't quite managed to build up a following like other tattoo spots — and individual tattooers — in the area have.

"Unfortunately it's a whole bunch of stuff all at once," he says, adding that he hopes to continue to tattoo.

TCB will remain open on the second floor of 319 Queen St. W. until December 23.

Lead photo by

TCB Tattoo
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

PSG bringing official store to Toronto

Iconic Toronto tattoo shop that's been around for more than 20 years is closing for good

Health Canada recalls 'contaminated' face cream sold at Loblaw-owned stores

10 holiday gift ideas under $50 in Toronto

Most vacant Toronto street is still one of the most expensive areas in the city

Popular fast-fashion brand SHEIN is opening a store near Toronto next week

8 warehouse sales in Toronto where you can find huge deals this month

Toronto fashion store is permanently closing after 10 years