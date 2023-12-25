Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
boxing day 2024 toronto

Here are some of the best online Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2023

Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
The best online Boxing Day sales for 2023 in Toronto are here to let you shop 'till you drop, without the dropping part. While most will be offering the same deals in-store and online, some offer additional discounts when you shop virtually, giving you extra licence to stay snuggled up while you shop.

Here are the best online Boxing Day sales in Toronto this year.

Fashion
Permission

This Toronto-based active wear brand will be offering an additional 20 per cent off sale items for up to 70 per cent off sale items both in store and online from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

Knix

This brand, known for their undies, is offering big deals on some of their most popular styles. You can pick up two bras for $70, undies starting at $17 and up to 60 per cent off sale items.

Province of Canada

You can get up to 50 per cent off select styles at the online shop for this Leslieville lounge wear brand. As a bonus, when you shop online you can get an additional 15 per cent off your entire order when you use the code BOX15.

Bather

This Canadian men's swimwear and clothing brand will be offering 20 per cent off site wide on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, and shoppers can also get a free pair of swim trunks on orders over $250.

Tusk

This Queen West store will be offering 20 per cent off site wide on their trendy women's wear, accessories and home goods.

Reigning Champ

The Vancouver-based premium menswear brand will be offering up to 50 per cent off seasonal gear and more through their online store.

TNT

This clothing store that carries designer labels like Acne Studios and Balmain is giving you the opportunity to buy some new threads without breaking the bank. All merchandise is up to 80 per cent off during their Boxing Week sale.

Made You Look

This jewellery shop that carries work from a collection of local artisans will be closed on Boxing Day, but will be offering shoppers 35% off their entire order using the code MYLBD35 on the 26th only.

Home
Design Republic

The Boxing Week sale for this Etobicoke furniture store runs from Dec. 22 until Jan. 2, and you can score up to 70 per cent off on clearance items and samples.

CB2

This home design store is offering up to 60 per cent off on home decor and furniture for their Boxing Week sale.

WYRTH

This North York decor and furniture shop is offering anywhere between 40 per cent and 80 per cent off all inventory when you shop online with the code BOXING.

The Apartment Life

This vintage furniture and decor shop will be offering 30% off everything on their online store between Dec.26 and Dec.31.

Other
Henry's

You can find up to 60 per cent off items at the Moss Park camera store's Boxing Week sale. 

Bloom Bar Studio

Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, this St. Clair West floral and bottle shop will offer 20 per cent off dried flowers, 20 per cent off vases and pots. They'll also be offering discounts on wine, but you'll have to go into their store in person for that one.

Jaybird

The Vancouver-based Yoga and Pilates studio that's taken Toronto by storm is offering 20 per cent off mat and reformed class credits (which can be purchased online) at their Yorkville and Queen West studios.

Health Hut

This shop will be launching a clearance sale online starting Dec. 26, where shoppers can get 50 per cent off their selection of quality skincare, beauty and home items.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Permission
