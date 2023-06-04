Fashion & Style
Raavya Bhattacharyya
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bata shoe museum

Toronto museum is throwing a party after dark that's the first of its kind

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is hosting its first ever Pride party on June 7 with a drag show.

Called Click Clack, the event will allow you to explore the museum's many exihibits and witness a performance by drag queen Miss Moco, a runway presentation by Fashion Art Toronto, and music by DJ Sophie Jones.

The event will also feature an appearance by the first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race, Priyanka.

The museum is acquiring a pair of Priyanka's shoes to add to their existing collection. 

The event starts at 7 p.m. and will run until 11 p.m. Tickets cost $30.

This is the Bata Shoe Museum's first-ever Pride party and a rare occasion to drink and party in the venue on Bloor St. which is normally just home to shoe exhibits.

Bata Shoe Museum
