StockX and NFT marketplace SuperRare setting up shop in Toronto neighbourhood

One of Toronto's favourite street festivals, Yorkville Murals, is set to make its grand return to Toronto starting this weekend.

The festival takes place in Yorkville and celebrates contemporary muralism and public art.

You can get tons of art, food, drinks, and retail experiences at this two-weekend cultural event.

Global streetwear marketplace StockX is partnering with the streetwear brand Almost Home to create an exclusive Toronto-centric collection that will be available on site.

The collection includes hoodies, sweaters, t-shirts and crewnecks with an embroidery design that pays homage to the city and festival.

StockX will also host a pop-up shop as part of the Yorkville Murals festivities, but only limited quantities will be available in person.

If you miss your shot at picking up one of these exclusive pieces, you'll still have your chance at purchasing the items online via DropX on Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.

Aside from the pop-up shops, you can look forward to the several artists that will be painting live for permanent and special exhibitions.

One notable installation by Jordan Sook will be featured in the atrium at Yorkville Village.

The piece is a life-size 43-foot tree made of 1,000 pounds of recycled clothes that were destined for landfills. The project speaks to motifs of human consumption, fast fashion, and the environment.

NFT marketplace SuperRare will also have a pop-up shop there, and there will also be the annual Block Party atop a local parking lot.

Yorkville Murals is a free event and takes place between Aug. 20-21, and Aug. 27-28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Yorkville Avenue will be closed from Bellair Street to Hazelton Avenue to make room for all the jaw dropping art and entertainment.