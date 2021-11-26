Massive recall for Old Spice and Secret deodorant in Canada

Old Spice and Secret deodorants are subject to a recall in Canada due to a harmful ingredient used in them.

Health Canada announced on Friday that anyone who has bought aerosol deodorants from these two brands should stop using them immediately.

The problem with the deodorants is that they contain benzene, a chemical considered to be a human carcinogen, that could cause blood cancer or leukemia.

Health Canada says out of the products that have been recalled, daily exposure to benzene within the levels it was tested at, is expected not to cause adverse health consequences.

A full list of the specific products from Old Spice and Secret that have been recalled can be found on Health Canada's website.

The government agency says a little over a million deodorant products in Canada have been recalled, majority of them being sold within the last two years, since November 2019.

As for now, Health Canada is asking people who own any of these products to throw them out and contact the companies for a refund.