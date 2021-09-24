Sephora is opening a massive new location inside Toronto's Union Station

Ding, Dang, Dong, get your Brazilian bum bum cream while it's hot (and still in stock) at Sephora on your way home from work without ever leaving the realm of Toronto public transit.

You'll be able to do just that next year when the French beauty giant opens its newest Canadian location at none other than Union Station.

I kid you not, Sephora is currently building out a 4,500-square-foot store inside Union Station's newly-renovated Bay Street Promenade. According to the transit hub itself, the store is scheduled to open sometime in 2022.

We have an exciting announcement…@sephoracanada will be opening at Union Station in the new Bay Street promenade.



With a 4,500SF footprint, you can conveniently pick up the beauty essentials on your daily commute. pic.twitter.com/x1p63j9ZDX — Union Station (@Torontounion) September 22, 2021

The LMVH-owned retailer, known for its wide array of cosmetics and beauty products from nearly 3,000 brands (including its own house brand), currently boasts six locations across Toronto and dozens more across Ontario, many of them in the GTA, almost all of them inside shopping malls.

Canada's largest railway station may seem like an odd choice for a new Sephora, but it makes sense when you factor in how much Metrolinx has been hyping the retail aspect of their freshly-reopened Bay concourse (built by the regional transit agency in partnership with the City of Toronto.)

While much of it has yet to be leased (or rather, few leases have been announced,) the revamped concourse boasts a brand new shopping area with more than 36,000 square feet of retail space.

ICYMI: Brand new Bay Concourse opens to customers inside Union Station today https://t.co/yjOmFgamK1 — Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) July 27, 2021

The move may also come as less surprising to those aware of Sephora's aggressive Canadian expansion plans: The retailer told the Globe and Mail in May that it wants to "open nearly 50 stores in Canada in the next two to three years," increasing its brick-and-mortar presence here by 60 per cent.

Wildly popular among beauty buffs, skincare fanatics and cosmetic-curious makeover seekers, Sephora will undoubtedly have no trouble pulling in customers on its own — but a prominent spot within the busiest transit hub in Canada certainly won't hurt business.

"You can conveniently pick up the beauty essentials on your daily commute," reads a message posted to Union Station's Facebook page announcing the news of Sephora's impending tenancy.

Indeed! And don't pass on having the cashier package up your lipgloss or eye cream — those tiny black-and-white bags are the perfect size for protecting a Jamaican patty or two while you race to catch the GO bus.