Toronto jewellery store that's been a neighbourhood fixture since 1961 is closing

A neighbourhood Toronto jewellery store in business since 1961 will be closing within months.

The pair of brothers behind 18Karat, Dino and Massimo Gianetti, posted a written announcement and video to their website explaining they would soon be retiring.

18Karat has its origins in their father's basement when they started engraving jewellery, then officially became Dino's Credit Jewellers eight years later with a location on Plunkett Rd. near Islington and Steeles in 1969. In 1978, the business moved to Rosedale and became 18Karat.

They'd become known as a showcase for the work Canadian jewellery designers, most recently Vienna-born Torontonian Margarite Pommer and Saskatchewan's Mary-Lynn Podiluk. They were also designers in their own right.

"It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to work and share with you some of the most outstanding Canadian jewellery artists from coast to coast," reads the announcement signed by both brothers.

From now until their last day, they're having a months-long sale of up to 30 per cent off all jewellery inventory. The store's last day will be June 30. They say they'll only be taking on custom work until early May 2021 and jewellery for repair until mid-June 2021.