Canada is finally getting a Bath & Body Works online store

Rejoice, scented candle lovers: Bath & Body Works says it's finally launching a Canadian online store.

The brand known for its soaps and scents has announced that Canadian shoppers will soon be able to shop on their own e-store, instead of needing to hop on the American platform (and pay in hefty U.S. dollars.)

The Canadian Bath & Body Works site is a big priority for the brand in 2021, according to an adorbs pie chart the company shared on their social media Thursday.

But only slightly more important than "painting our nails gingham" and bubble baths.

The news has gotten thousands of comments from eager Canadian shoppers asking when, exactly, they'll be able to shop from home during lockdown and get in on the brand's famous annual sales.

No official date has been announced for the website launch yet, though.