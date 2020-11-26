This is why Mark's stores are still open in Toronto despite lockdown

All 11 of Mark's stores in Toronto are currently open for in-store shopping, marking one of the few big box clothing retailers permitted to stay open during lockdown.

The Canadian Tire-owned brand, which has locations in the Eaton Centre, Dufferin Mall, and a number of standalones (plus 8 operating stores in Peel), is still accepting customers.

Unlike other independent and big box clothing retailers in Toronto that have been closed since Monday, the first day of the provincially mandated lockdown, Mark's falls under the Safety Supply Store category of essential services.

Somehow Mark’s stores are still open for in-store shopping in Toronto during lockdown #Toronto #torontolockdown pic.twitter.com/dS1tql6ean — blogTO (@blogTO) November 26, 2020

The retailer, which has been around since 1977, started selling hospital scrubs, hygienic wear, safety apparel and PPE in 1998.

Despite a rebrand over the last decade to appeal to more casual wear shoppers, Mark's (formerly Mark's Work Wearhouse) is still one of the most well-known brands for protective and industrial wear.

With construction work still permitted during lockdown, Mark's also offers warm jackets, hi-vis clothing, and CSA approved safety footwear includes construction zone-friendly brands like Dakota and Caterpillar.

"We’re here for those who work the front lines in the hospital and other medical clinics to ensure they have scrubs and comfortable footwear so they can do their jobs," a Mark's spokesperson told blogTO.

"Immediate access to essential products is extremely important for those who continue to work both indoors and outside during these difficult times."

Mark's is also offering curbside pickup and delivery. According to the company, they've implemented enhanced sanitation, installed new protective barriers, and other social distancing measures.