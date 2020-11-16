A cult UK fragrance brand is opening its first store in Toronto

The British perfume brand Jo Malone London has announced that it's bringing its popular scented candles to Toronto next summer.

Known for its customizable perfumes, candles, and bath products, the Estée Lauder-owned company is making its first foray into Canada with two locations in Toronto and a third in Vancouver.

The Eaton Centre and Yorkdale will both have Jo Malone stores, likely by May or June of next year.

According to Estée Lauder reps, the Eaton Centre store will be located on the third floor, next to the Club Monaco.

A slightly smaller store in Yorkdale will sit in the mall's designated luxury area, where Chloe and Louis Vuitton are located.

Founded in 1983 by the eponymous British perfumer (not to be confused with the Canadian NHL player Joe Malone), the fragrance brand was a huge success in the 90s, and was eventually sold to Estée Lauder in 1999.

The giftable luxury scent company's Canadian opening will miss the Christmas season, but you can find their products at stores like Holt Renfrenew, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Sephora.