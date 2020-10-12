Women-run barber shop opens inside one of Toronto's most historic live music venues

Cameron House is a historic music venue and bar located at 408 Queen St. West, and now the location is also home to a brand new barber shop on the second floor.

Cameron House Barbers officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the same building as the venue, which has been a fixture in the Toronto music scene for years.

The project was spearheaded by local barber Ashley Nevin, and the establishment is run entirely by women.

Nevin says the goal for the new business was to combine traditional barbering with modern convenience, something she believes is lacking in the modern-day barbering industry.

"As a barber I've seen a gap in the industry from the traditional, cash-only, walk-in-only mentality, to a newer generation who wants the same old-school quality with the accessibility of a modern shop," she said.

And while the shop is run and operated by women, Nevin emphasizes that it's meant to be an inclusive space where everyone and anyone is welcome.

"Although we are female-owned and operated, our goal at CHB is to create an inclusive environment for all our staff and patrons," she said.

"We aren't a 'female-only' shop, our focus will always be inclusivity and quality over all else."

Customers interested in trying out the new barber shop can book an appointment online, through Instagram, or simply show up for a walk-in.