Toronto upset after Sephora promotion goes totally wrong

Toronto cometic lovers who thought they were getting a huge discount on make-up from Sephora are furious after finding out the "88off" promo was a fake.

Sephora not honouring the #88off glitch their company made is UNETHICAL to all of their customers RT if you agree #sephora — togrl1991 (@TOGirl1991) February 16, 2019

A promotion began circulating social media on Friday, claiming that users would save $88 if they spent $100 at the make-up store.

sephora on the phone with their lawyers trying to figure out if they have to honour the orders placed with the code pic.twitter.com/Ml6vYiBC0w — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢 (@alesssmauti) February 16, 2019

Although the promotion was never shared on any official Sephora social media channels, people were still able to use the promo code "88off" on the store's website.

Disgusting practice @Sephora . The poor PR the company will/ IS getting from this will impact your bottom line far more than honoring the promotion ever will. I'm glad @amazon @Nordstrom @saks carry the same brands. #fyrefraud pic.twitter.com/49CNpwVKAK — Jenny (@jensun_26) February 16, 2019

Ultimately the whole thing ended up being more of a glitch than a promo, and Sephora has since cancelled buyers' orders and announced that they won't be honouring the discount.

@Sephora how can you cancel some of these orders and ship others ? This is completely unfair and unacceptable. Why have some been honored and shipped and others cancelled? #88off #Sephora — Kayleigh d (@KayleighD9) February 16, 2019

Toronto cosmetic enthusiasts aren't loving it, and are feeling highly betrayed by their favourite make-up store.

Some claim their orders were never cancelled and they're now being charged the full price. Good thing they have a decent return policy.

You’re going to just cancel the order but still keep my money and make interest off it for 7 days???? Do you know how fucked up that is?? @Sephora just honour the purchases that went through. What kind of shady ass company..... you just lost a customer forever. pic.twitter.com/geQv8SXtzQ — jenna (@idkjenna) February 16, 2019

People are now saying they'll be contouring and highlighting their faces with products from elsewhere, namely other stores like Nordstrom and Saks.

thankful all my sephora orders shipped before they noticed the glitch 😂😭 88% off thank uuuuuu — jess (@jessicarouse__) February 16, 2019

But apparently some buyers were able to complete the scam from purchase to delivery, getting 88 percent off before Sephora caught on.

88OFF is like the Fyre Festival of @Sephora this is wild — Teighan (@temilyy29) February 16, 2019

Many are now comparing the 88off scam to the Fyre Festival of the make-up world: a stretch, but still hilarious.