Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sephora 88

Toronto upset after Sephora promotion goes totally wrong

Toronto cometic lovers who thought they were getting a huge discount on make-up from Sephora are furious after finding out the "88off" promo was a fake. 

A promotion began circulating social media on Friday, claiming that users would save $88 if they spent $100 at the make-up store. 

Although the promotion was never shared on any official Sephora social media channels, people were still able to use the promo code "88off" on the store's website. 

Ultimately the whole thing ended up being more of a glitch than a promo, and Sephora has since cancelled buyers' orders and announced that they won't be honouring the discount. 

Toronto cosmetic enthusiasts aren't loving it, and are feeling highly betrayed by their favourite make-up store.

Some claim their orders were never cancelled and they're now being charged the full price. Good thing they have a decent return policy.  

People are now saying they'll be contouring and highlighting their faces with products from elsewhere, namely other stores like Nordstrom and Saks. 

But apparently some buyers were able to complete the scam from purchase to delivery, getting 88 percent off before Sephora caught on. 

Many are now comparing the 88off scam to the Fyre Festival of the make-up world: a stretch, but still hilarious. 

