Home Outfitters is closing all of its stores in Canada

Say goodbye to Home Outfitters locations—all 37 of them nationwide.

The Canadian brand selling appliances, patio furniture, and all sorts of home furnishings is no more, announced parent company Hudson's Bay Co. today.

The 20-year-old home decor store has seen increased financial losses, including a net loss of $164 million in the last quarter alone.

HBC CEO Helena Foulkes said in a release that the company is also looking at closing 20 of its American Saks Off 5th locations—the outlet offshoot of Saks Fifth Avenue—to "reduce costs, simplify the business, and improve overall profitability."

Founded in 1999, Home Outfitters currently has three stores in Toronto. According to HBC, the closures will take place sometime this year, joining the ranks of Payless Shoes as another chain to fold in Canada.