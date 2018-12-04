Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
crabtree and evelyn

Crabtree & Evelyn closing all stores as company goes bankrupt

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Popular beauty and home decor retailer Crabtree & Evelyn has officially announced that it is filing for bankruptcy amid "significant losses." 

Of the brand's 19 stores, 11 are in Ontario. All stores will be closed nationally. 

Like many companies that have gone under in recent years, Crabtree & Evelyn blames online shopping and changing consumer habits for the the decline in sales. 

According to the company, it has about $1.3 million left in inventory, which it plans to liquidate, and approximately $300,000 in its wholesale accounts receivable. 

Seems brand loyalists will have to find a new spot to pick up that Golden Fig Body Butter next Christmas. 

Lead photo by

Spitalfields_E1

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Crabtree & Evelyn closing all stores as company goes bankrupt

Activists protesting Canada Goose startle shoppers across from Eaton Centre

The top 15 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this December

Toronto can't get enough of ridiculously expensive Supreme knick knacks

Antique stores in Parkdale might soon be a thing of the past

Aritzia's first outlet store just opened near Toronto

Toronto’s Fashion Santa just officially got his trademark

10 places to buy a cheap winter coat in Toronto