Dollar Store competitor Miniso opening first location in downtown Toronto

The China-based, self-described "Japanese lifestyle brand" Miniso is finally following through on its promise to open up a store in downtown Toronto.

Fans of cheap everything, rejoice!

It was less than a year ago that the variety retailer, which has been likened to Dollarama, announced aggressive expansion plans for Canada, beginning with one store in Vancouver (the first of an estimated 500 planned nationwide.)

Since then, five different Miniso locations have opened up near (but not in) Toronto: One in Pickering, one in Guelph, one in Brampton, one in Newmarket and one in Oshawa.

The company has yet to release any details about its forthcoming store at the CF Eaton Centre, but branded shop hoarding is already in place around a unit between Lids and The Canadian Naturalist on Level One.

It's only a matter of time before we can all pick up crazy cute giant plushies for less than the cost of a smoothie downtown.