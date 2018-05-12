Fashion & Style
The top 5 furniture consignment stores in Toronto

Furniture consignment stores in Toronto are the perfect solution for compulsive redecorators, no matter if a piece is coming or going. If you're looking to make room for a new find, they can help you out by handling the moving, photography and sale of your old pieces.

Here are my picks for the top furniture consignment stores in Toronto.

Of Things Past

This consignment store stocks their two locations — a 5000 square foot outpost called OTP Living and an enormous Castlefield Design District showroom — with some stunning secondhand gems. 

A Changing Nest

This Baby Point shop knows the importance of careful staging and editing, with staff finding a perfect home for each piece within the immaculately-kept space. Their aesthetic tends toward the sweet and cheerful-farmhouse-chic.

FOC 

Otherwise known as Furniture on Consignment, this Leaside store is in the upper range in terms of price. They sell Victorian, Art Deco and antique pieces collected from commercial vendors and "the city's finest private homes". 

Around The Block

This furniture consignment outlet near Leslie and York Mills deals in furniture and home decor. There's a mix of vintage and contemporary here with great prices on high-end accent pieces for your home. 

The Singing Lady

The Queensway consignment depot sprawls over 13,000 square feet and is packed wall-to-wall with finds ranging from tiny treasures to hulking dining room tables. There's a nice variety of eras and styles represented, from rustic to ornate to mid-century modern.

