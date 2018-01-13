The top 10 stores for Persian rugs in Toronto

Persian rugs in Toronto may not be as in demand as they once were, but the luxury of having an authentic Iranian carpet will never go out of style. There’s an art form to buying and selling Persian rugs, so it’s key you visit a store that’s well-versed in the traditions of this ancient trade.

Here's a round-up of stores for Persian rugs in Toronto.

Only stocking rugs from Iran, Pealac sources carpets from renowned textile cities straight to this store near Broadview and Danforth. They also carry tribal Persian rugs: a rare commodity.

This store in Corktown has a huge showroom with Persian rugs from around the world, not just Iran. The largest rug size here is a whopping 20 feet by 32 feet. Check their clearance section for deals, especially on rugs that are used.

This St. Clair West store carries Persian rugs from all over Iran. Owner Naser Roushan has been a long-time purveyor of rugs in Toronto, and this store carries a huge selection of products for all budgets.

Siddiq’s Persian carpets come from Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, meaning you can expect to pay a lot less at this Etobicoke shop without sacrificing the classic design. They also have a range of synthetic rugs for those on a budget.

A haven for antique collectors, this business has been run by the Bakshi family for three generations and is now headed by David Bakshi, a former antique rug expert at the Textile Museum. Carpets at this Eglinton West shop are handwoven in cotton or silk and vegetable dyed.

This Danforth rug store carries a selection from Iran as from India, Afghanistan and Turkey with a variety of colours and styles, if you’re looking for a specific look. They also do free pick up and delivery, and will occasionally let you trade in your rug for another one.

Specializing in overdyed rugs, carpets from this Brockton Village store are perfect for apartments. Tavares rugs come from India, Nepal, Morocco, Turkey and Portugal, and while they do have some stunning Persian rugs, Tibetan carpets here might actually steal the show.

This narrow store near King and Jarvis has a range of Persian rugs of different prices and sizes. Even if you don’t know what you're looking for, you're sure to find some handwoven inspiration here.

This Richmond Hill carpet shop offers a great selection of handmade and machine-made Persian carpets from Iran. For those who have never bought a rug before, it’s worth making a trip for the variety.

Store owners at this Castlefield Design District store are liberal with their carpet services: they offer everything from to rug renting for movie sets and photoshoots. Not sure if the Persian rug you picked is the right one? They’ll let you take it home for a trial period at no extra cost.