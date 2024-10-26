The 10 hottest new bars in Toronto right now

The hottest new bars in Toronto right now are the latest and greatest watering holes to take a date or spend a night out with your pals. Whether it's a dive bar with secretly sumptuous cocktails or a sports bar with sky-high Caesars, these trendy bars are making a splash and causing big buzz.

Here are some of the hottest new bars in Toronto right now.

Not just your average dive bar, this Junction Triangle joint combines the cheerful, community energy you'd expect of a neighbourhood watering hole (in fact, it's taken over the location of previous Junction gem, The Gaslight), with surprisingly sophisticated cocktails, like the Señor Bialetti, which combines espresso, grapefruit, tequila, amaretto and fernet.

If you're looking to live your own version of Burlesque or Moulin Rouge!, look no further than this kitschy spot on Queen West. Live dancers adorn the floors, bar top and everywhere else, performing regularly throughout the night while bartenders mix up cocktails which, like the bar itself, have a decidedly flirty and feminine slant.

Bonus points for their customized slippers, which they hand out to every patron so you can slip off your heels in style.

It's been a little stop-and-go for the team at this Roncesvalles Village spot, whose original bar (which went by the same name) ran for a decade in Kensington Market.

They're back now, though, and making a splash with their unique combination of heavy rock tunes and expansive taps pumping out local craft brews, making it a must-visit for a casual pint.

A true showstopper in the recently-opened Waterworks Food Hall, this bar, brought to you by the same people behind Bloorcourt classic Civil Liberty is a true cocktail lover's dream, serving beverages that feature surprising (but always delightful) spirit, flavour and spice combinations.

If you're staying off the strong stuff, the bar also offers a selection of something more surprising: water. The bar replicates waters from across the world for a truly unique drinking experience that won't require Advil the next morning.

The domed, frosted skylight at this Bloorcourt gem may get a lot of the glory, but their diverse selection of charming wines, local brews and signature cocktails, paired with rotating snack options do more than their fair share of the leg work. Pair it all with dim lighting and gothic-romantic decor, and you've got yourself an instant classic.

This long-awaited British pub-with-a-twist has finally opened its doors at the bustling corner of King West and Portland, to an immediate deluge of eager patrons. What's the twist, you ask? A menu featuring exclusively Tex-Mex offerings and an expansive list of margaritas amid equestrian-themed interiors. Anything goes on King West.

King West's fan favourite sports bar, Score on King, has a new sister location, taking over the space — not to mention, the incredible patio — left behind by the legendary Black Bull Tavern.

It's serving up the same selection of Caesars featuring ludicrous toppings, weekend brunch and classic pub food with no shortage of screens playing the big game-du-jour.

Throwing its hat into the ring of a scene already brimming with great bars and eateries on Ossington, this brand-new spot offers a selection of stunning cocktails alongside eclectic eats including (but not limited to) Grilled Octopus, Lamb Polpette and Pomegranite Chicken Skewers, all tucked inside romantic and stylish interiors.

For those more inclined towards actually doing the sports rather than just watching them, this Leslieville golf bar is the place for you. Featuring six bays equipped with golf simulators that include driving ranges, courses and games, you can practise your swing while sipping on your choice of cocktails or local, domestic and international brews.

They also offer a distinct menu of Asian-fusion dishes, like Hot Honey Karaage Sliders, Miso-Glazed Brussels Sprouts and Raimu Fry Basket, to fuel you up before hitting the back 9. Metaphorically, of course.

This eccentric Little Italy spot falls somewhere between being a cocktail bar, speakeasy and laboratory, shaking up carefully designed cocktails created by an ex-Gordon Ramsay sommelier and ex-Sober Company bartender.

Head through an unassuming entrance, through a mirrored hall and into the surprisingly swanky bar area before sitting down to sip on dynamic beverages fashioned around classic flavour pairings like cucumber and cellery or peach and ginger for a truly innovative experience.