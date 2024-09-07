Award-winning Italian restaurant opening new Toronto location

A much-admired Toronto Italian restaurant is expanding its footprint in the city with a brand new location.

Currently boasting two locations in the city, Italian staple, Oretta, is branching out once again after announcing the latest addition to their fleet.

The restaurant, created by Capocaccia owner Salvatore Mele and Chef Christian Fontolan, opened its inaugural location on King West in 2017, following up with a sister location at Yonge and Eglinton last year.

Now, the chain is taking on the Financial District.

According to a recent post on the restaurant's Instagram account, the new location will be taking up residence at 160 Front West, at the base of Cadillaw Fairview's soaring new skyscraper.

The restaurant joins the ranks of a number of other groovy Italian spots in the neighbourhood like Edna + Vita, Cantina Mercatto and Scaddabush, Oretta's newest location will surely be in good company, if not steep competition.

While the exact opening date has yet to be determined, Oretta confirms to blogTO that it's coming in 2025, with more details to come in the future.

Until then, you can visit Oretta's existing locations at 633 King West and 2131 Yonge.