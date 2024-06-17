Outdoor Eats is Toronto's newest food pop-up running all summer long

A new food pop-up called Outdoor Eats is taking over one of Toronto's most popular destinations all summer long.

Visitors to the Evergreen Brick Works will be getting the chance to nibble on some of the city's hottest food and beverage purveyors this summer, with the introduction of Outdoor Eats, the venue's new food pop-up.

Running Thursday to Sunday every week of the summer, you'll be able to dine and sip everything from seafood (Hook and Anchor) to gelato (Nana's Gelato) and boozy beverages.

Some of the other vendors at Outdoor Eats this year include Magic Oven, Slow Jams, House of Empanadas, Crepe de la Crepe and more.

The pop up will also be hosting a happy hour every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with discounted cocktails, wine and beer.

Outdoor Eats officially kicks off for the season on June 28, with a celebration that'll include special activities and live music to celebrate the summer.

The pop up is totally free to attend, and will run from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. On holidays, the pop-up will also be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details, visit Evergreen's website.