Canadian uses a spreadsheet to compare Costco prices to the grocery store

With so many Canadians trying to get to grips with how to make groceries more affordable and get the best deals, one TikToker has taken his analysis to the next level.

The TikToker, @rystraxlive, shared a carefully compiled spreadsheet that details where Canadians will find the best deals on everything from whole chickens to keto tortillas at Costco and Ontario grocery store chain Food Basics.

Prices on loads of staple goods such as meat, dairy and bread were compared by how much they cost per gram, and it's so handy.

While the spreadsheet doesn't factor in sales on certain products, @rystraxlive said shoppers should always pay attention to what items are on sale.

"When stuff goes on sale [at Food Basics], nine times out of 10, it's way better than the price you'll pay at Costco," he explained.

"When something is on sale at Costco, it's usually even better than the sale would be at Food Basics or wherever else you're shopping."

So paying attention to sales is absolutely key to getting the best deal. However, if the items you're looking for in your weekly grocery shop aren't on sale, there were some general rules of thumb found via the spreadsheet.

For items such as chicken, it is cheaper to buy at Costco at regular price, which is $6.49 per kilogram for whole chickens, compared to $8.80 per kilogram at the grocery store.

But @rystraxlive urged everyone to keep an eye out for sales on meat, specifically at the grocery store, which can often be cheaper than comparable Costco products.

However, one exception to the rule he observed was ground beef, which at $9.89 per kilogram at Costco, is far cheaper than the grocery store at $12.76 per kilogram.

"Even when it goes on sale at Food Basics, it is not lower than like $11 or $10, so Costco is always the way to go for ground beef," he explained.

Other products you should always buy at Costco, according to the TikToker, are bread and tortillas.

"We buy keto tortillas at Costco, and they're $1.05 per 100 grams versus $2.64 at Food Basics. You get way more in the Costco pack. The cost is not even the same," he said.

With such huge cost differences, maybe it's time all Canadians started making their own grocery spreadsheets.