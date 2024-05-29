Eat & Drink
Marco Ovies, Daily Hive
Posted 6 hours ago
mcdonalds mcshaker fries canada

We tried McDonald's new McShaker Fries and here's what we thought

McDonald's has launched a new globally inspired menu item across Canada: McShaker Fries.

First introduced in Hong Kong in 2005, these fries are served in a large bag with a seasoning packet on the side. You simply dump the seasoning package in, close the bag, and shake it up to coat the fries in the seasoning.

McShaker Fries are available in two different flavours: churro and masala. We got our hands on both, and here's what we thought.

First things first, you really have to shake these fries to make sure they are evenly coated. It's fun at first, but after tasting the fries, was it really worth all that work?

We don't think so.

Don't get us wrong, they were tasty. But the seasoning packages didn't really add anything special, in our opinion. McDonald's fries are already great as is.

We were expecting a little bit of heat from the masala seasoning and were met with none. Flavour-wise, there wasn't much there. Perhaps the batch of fries we got was extra salty, but all we could really taste was the fries.

The churro flavour was the one we were most excited to try, but even then, it was a bit of a letdown. You did get a little bit of sweetness from the sugar and it definitely smelt like cinnamon, but ultimately, it just tasted like a McDonald's fry with the slightest bit of sugar on it.

So is it worth trying? Sure, if you really want to. It was fun trying these new fries, and they didn't taste bad by any means, they were just a little underwhelming.

Will you be going to try these new McDonald's fries? Let us know in the comments.

Marco Ovies/Daily Hive
