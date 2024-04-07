Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
zakkushi toronto

Izakaya restaurant shuts down Toronto location after dispute

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After a tumultuous back-and-forth with their landlord, a Toronto location of a popular Japanese Izakaya chain has permanently closed.

After only a little over 5 years in business, Queen West's Zakkushi location has closed — seemingly for good.

After a closure notice appeared on the 62o Queen West restaurant's front door announcing the seizure of the property by its landlord due to non-payment of rent, the chain quickly responded with a post on Instagram, apologizing to patrons for the inconvenience.

The apologetic caption on the Instagram post states that the restaurant will remain closed until further notice but, as of the time of publication, it remains closed, and it looks like it'll stay that way.

Zakkushi, which operates as a series of independently franchised locations in Vancouver and Toronto, now only lists their original Toronto location on Carlton on their website.

The bar, with an impressive yet cozy interior gained popularity in the neighbourhood and beyond for its selection of succulent grilled meats and noodle dishes, along with a selection of sake and desserts.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Izakaya restaurant shuts down Toronto location after dispute

Indian street food restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed

Keith Lee just left Toronto to go to Ajax for second stop on food tour

Food critic Keith Lee is now in Toronto and here's the restaurant he went to first

Mandy's Salads is opening another new location in Toronto

Coffee shop announces sudden closure of Toronto location

There's an Asian night market in Toronto next month and it's free to attend

Toronto bar is so popular its not letting people make reservations anymore