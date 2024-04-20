Toronto chef responds to brutal review of his Italian restaurant

A harsh review of a popular Toronto restaurant is making the rounds on social media, even finding its way onto one of the head chefs screens.

La Palma is a sleek Italian spot perhaps best known for their 100-Layer Lasagna, on top of other go-to dishes, and has gained a reputation over the past 7 years as being one of the Toronto's best Italian restaurants.

Of course, there seems to be a direct correlation between notoriety and criticism, as a recent review of La Palma is gaining traction online, blasting the restaurant for being "overrated."

The review, by Toronto content creator @antoniotastes, states that the reviewer will be trying one of Toronto's most "iconic Italian dishes" in La Palma's 100-Lasagna, which Antonio was quickly underwhelmed by.

"To be honest with you, I was not particularly happy," he says in the video, "as the flavours were completely neutral." He further elaborates in the comment section that the lasagna contains "too many layers."

Another of La Palma's more iconic dishes, the cacio e pepe flatbread pizza "felt like a cold shower at 5 a.m. in the morning, something that everyone says is good for you but in reality it sucks."

The review, which, at the time of publication has raked in over 22,000 views (and counting), even managed to find its way into La Palma founder Craig Harding's orbit — and he had a perfect response.

"I agree - overrated," he simply comments on the post, adding a crying-laughing emoji for good measure.

Craig Harding is not only the brains behind La Palma, but a co-Founder of Bar Prima and Constantine — and the way he handles a less-than-positive review only further proves he's a consummate professional.