Toronto restaurant's entire menu is now half priced for one day every week

A Toronto restaurant, well known amongst city dwellers for its already well-priced food and drink, is taking it one step further by offering a 50 per cent discount on everything one day a week.

Sneaky Dee's is a long-running iconic Toronto restaurant and bar, who've gained a reputation over the years not only for their reputation as a star-launcher for Canadian indie bands like Lights, Arcade Fire and Broken Social Scene, but for their Tex-Mex menu offerings, too.

The expansive menu offers everything from brunch to burgers and heaping plates of nachos at prices you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else in the city.

While mostly average in quality and taste, there's something about knowing you didn't have to drain your savings for a single meal that makes it all the more tasty.

Intent on making food and drinks more affordable in the city (or, maybe just in an effort to fill the restaurant on slow days,) the restaurant has now also begun to host "Half Price Mondays," where, as you may have guessed, all menu items are half-priced ever Monday.

From wings to poutine to fajitas, if you find yourself at Sneaky Dee's on a Monday, you can get anything your heart desires for half the price — though, unfortunately, the promotion doesn't include drinks. That would just be mutiny.

You can visit Sneaky Dee's at 431 College Street, open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.