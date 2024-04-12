Toronto restaurant known for its unique sandwiches is permanently closing

A Toronto sandwich shop just announced that they'll be closing permanently after selling the restaurant.

Saigon Sandwiches in Bloordale Village served Vietnamese and Western-inspired sandwiches alongside tasty snacks like wings and popcorn chicken for almost two years before announcing their imminent closure via a post on Instagram.

The restaurant published the initial closure notice on April 6, informing customers that they "could" be closing for good within the week after selling the restaurant.

"We are just waiting for the paperwork to be finalized," the caption reads. "It was not an easy decision for us!"

Saigon Sandwich owners Chris and Quan tell blogTO that, while they're sad to be closing down the shop, it's not the end for Saigon Sandwiches.

"We are going to open a restaurant in the states and hope to open another one [in Toronto] in the future," they say, adding an emphatic "thank you," to the community for "all of the amazing support and love [they] have received!"

According to a recent post by Chris and Quan, the last day in business for Saigon Sandwiches is Friday, April 12, and the business owners plan to stay open as late as they need to for everyone to get one last sandwich before they're gone for good (or, for now.)

What's next for the restaurant space at 675 Lansdowne?

Chris and Quan tell blogTO that the new owners plan to open a Tibetan Momo shop.

While they get possession next week, there's no word yet on the restaurant's name or opening date.