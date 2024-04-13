The Rogers Centre in Toronto has new food and here's how much it all costs

The Rogers Centre has announced new food and beverage offerings for the 2024 season, and here is how much they'll cost you.

With the Blue Jays home opener having hit the city on April 8, baseball season is officially in full swing, and with it comes a wave of new food and beverage options at the Rogers Centre for when you want to spice up those peanuts and Cracker Jacks.

Hot dogs are a ubiquitous element of the baseball-going experience, and if you're in the mood for something more than good-old-fashioned ketchup and mustard, you can opt for the Hot Honey and Maple Bacon Dog, which will set you back $11.49.

Alternatively, give your hot dog experience a hint of Korean flair with Chungchun Rice Dogs, who've recently opened a stall in the arena, and pick up a hot dog coated in a mochi-like rice flour dough and potato cubes and fried, also for $11.49.

You can also pick up a Vegan Tri-Tip Taco with chips and salsa for $15.59, Snow Fries (which are, essentially, just french fries covered in parmesan,) for $8.49, or — in true Toronto form — stuffed Jamaican Patties for $15.59.

The best part of any meal is dessert, right? The Rogers Centre has that covered too. You can pick up a personal-sized Tiramisu or three cannolis for $11.49.

The piece-de-resistance, the Rogers Centre has introduced new Crush Floats at TD Park Social, which combines Crush sodas and vanilla ice cream in a souvenir Blue Jays cup.

For information on where to find these items within the ballpark, or to preview even more new Rogers Centre menu items, you can use the Ballpark Food Finder through the MLB website.