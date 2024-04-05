Burger joint has permanently closed all Toronto locations

A Toronto burger joint that's been in the city for over a decade has officially closed all of their locations in the city.

Retro Burger, a small chain that once had three locations in the city has evacuated Toronto entirely following the recent closure of their Danforth East location — the last remaining one in the city.

The chain served up nostalgia-worthy diner classics like bacon cheeseburgers, onion rings, milkshakes and hot dogs alongside a surprising but equally-loved Greek menu of souvlaki and gyros.

The chain operated locations at Yonge and St. Clair and in Scarborough in addition to the Danforth location, which opened in 2011, before slowly and quietly shuttering the locations one by one.

Hungry Retro Burger fans can still get their fix if they travel just a short while out of the city, though — there are two remaining locations; 105 Bayly Street West in Ajax, and 705 Kingston Road in Pickering.

Retro Burger Danforth was located at 1684 Danforth Ave, and is set to be replaced by a new Bar Burrito location, which is "coming soon."