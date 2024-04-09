Toronto restaurant known for its elevated pub fare and wine list shuts down

A Toronto restaurant that was known for its wine has permanently closed, and its about to be replaced by something new.

Located in First Canadian Place, Red's Wine Tavern was a go-to for the who's-who of the Financial District, serving up bar classics like wings and burgers alongside other options like sushi, tacos and poke bowls for 23 years before permanently closing this year.

The restaurant, which opened in 2001, confirms the closure in a notice on their website, thanking their enthusiastic regulars and partners for their more than two decades on Adelaide.

The notice also confirms, though, that the restaurant will be converted into a new modern Italian restaurant called Edna + Vita, which will supposedly be opening in spring of 2024.

So far, the new restaurant is leaving much to the imagination, with both their Instagram account and website simply stating that they're "coming soon," to First Canadian Place.

blogTO reached out to Edna + Vita to learn more about the incoming restaurant, but didn't receive a response at the time of publication.

If you're feeling a Red's Wine Tavern shaped hole in your heart, you can still visit the restaurant's single other location at Mississauga's Square One Mall, and that location, for now at least, isn't going anywhere.