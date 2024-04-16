Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
5 Passover dinner catering options in Toronto

Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Passover 2024 is almost here, and Toronto is full of restaurants, catering companies and grocery stores that will cater your Seder.

Left your Passover dinner plan a little last minute? Not to fear. There are still plenty of spots in the city where you can pick up all of the pieces you need to pull off a perfect dinner.

Here are some options for Passover dinner catering in Toronto.

Romi's Bakery

This St. Clair West bakery and Israeli restaurant has two separate Passover menus that can serve up to 10 people, including dishes like falafel, matzoh ball soup, braised lamb, terriyaki salmon and more. You can also opt to order each dish individually.

Fat Pasha

Have a "Fat Pashover" by having your meal catered by this Annex restaurant, whose menu includes the option for whole chicken or brisket, potato kugel, baked heirloom carrots and, of course, matzoh ball soup.

United Bakers Dairy Restaurant

This North York deli might be sold out of Gefilte fish for the year, but they still have plenty of the dishes you need for your Seder available, including sweet treats like Rugelach and Sweet Farfel Pudding.

Nortown Foods Eglinton

This grocer with a multiple Toronto locations offers an expansive menu of Passover dishes, from appetizers like Gefilte fish and chopped liver, to mains including whole roast turkey or meatballs, sides and desserts, making it the perfect one-stop shop.

Summerhill Market Bathurst

This upscale supermarket with five locations in the city is serving a special brisket, potato pancakes, their classic matzoh ball soup, and flourless cakes this year in honour of the holiday.

Lead photo by

Shutterstock
