Food festival celebrating 41 different countries coming to Toronto

A food and music festival featuring dishes and tunes from 41 different countries will be taking over Toronto this summer.

Nathan Phillips Square is set to become a hub for celebrating cultures from countries across the Americas as the Panamerican Food & Music Festival returns to Toronto for a 12th year.

For an entire weekend this July, the square will be filled with the scents, sounds and flavours of Central, South and North America and the Carribean, alongside performances and activities that'll keep you entertained all day long.

You'll be able to sample a variety of different cuisines and watch live cooking demonstrations and competitions featuring international chefs before browsing a vendor's market displaying goods from a slew of Panamerican artisans.

There'll also be live music and dance performances, a parade celebrating the mozaic of cultures featured at the festival, and a youth talent showcase to keep the party going.

Panamfest is taking place on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, and is totally free to attend.