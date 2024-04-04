Toronto cafe from award-winning barista is permanently closing

A Toronto cafe that's a neighbourhood favourite has announced that they're closing permanently, but not to fear, fans of the brand will still be able to get their java fix.

The folks behind Leslieville's Omnia Coffee Roasters are no strangers to the city's coffee scene — in fact, they also own Fahrenheit Coffee, which has four locations in the city.

Owner Sameer Mohammed has won numerous awards at barista competitions.

Unfortunately for Omnia's enthusiastic regulars, though, their days for picking up a fresh cuppa at the cafe (which is connected to Flying Squirrel Motorcycle Co.,) are numbered: the cafe is closing for good on April 30.

"We are going to miss the Leslieville community so much," reads the caption of the Instagram post in which the Omnia team confirms the closure.

"Our daily talks of life, laughter, roasting each other (not just beans), sharing our enthusiasm about the latest crop of super coffees and tastings, remembering all your names and your coffees, down to the specific milk types and temperatures."

It's not all doom and gloom, though, because the team also confirms that Omnia will continue to roast beans out of the space, which will be available for purchase and delivery online through their website.

The beans will also be supplying specialty beans for all four of Fahrenheit's locations in the city. Leslieville-based Omnia lovers might just have to travel outside of the neighbourhood to get the cup of joe they've come to love.

Omnia Coffee Roasters is located at 1347 Queen Street East, and Fahrenheit operates locations at 120 Lombard, 529 Richmond, 49 Spadina, 864 Eglinton West.