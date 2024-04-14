5 new Korean restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

New Korean restaurants in Toronto serve up K-cuisine running the gamut from traditional dishes to contemporary fusion.

Korean culture is certainly having a moment in Toronto, and no where can that be seen more clearly than in the city's food scene. From self-serve ramen bars to swanky spots serving traditional Korean dishes, you've got no shortage of Korean eats to try out in the city.

Here are my picks for the new Korean restaurants in Toronto that you need to try at least once.

This recent addition to the Queen West food scene serves a wide-spanning Korean-fusion menu which includes nine different types of tteok-bokki in a peaceful and serene environment that'll be a respite for anyone stumbling in off the street.

Merging old- and new-world Korean flavours and techniques, the North York sister to downtown's Ehwa J Bar is a glam, colourful spot with as much charming attention to detail paid to its interiors as its menu items, like traditional Spicy Pork Hansang and Pork Belly Chilli Cream Pasta.

French cuisine meets Korean to the tune of a miraculous fusion of flavours at this comfortable Corso Italia gem. Expect dazzling combinations, like Grilled Asparagus with Yuzu Ranch or a Kimchi Aoili Caesar.

The Korean self-serve ramen trend has gotten a new wave in Toronto with this new Chinatown spot. Choose between different flavours of stir fry ramen, soup noodles or tteok-bokki and add toppings to your liking, and the best part is that you're in complete control.

Affordable Korean streetfood is the name of the game at this Annex snack bar. Share a bowl of Cheese Butter Garlic Fries, Spicy Mayo Salmon or chicken bokki stew with your friends or keep it all to yourself ain the midst of the peaceful, comfortable atmosphere.