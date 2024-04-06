Coffee shop announces sudden closure of Toronto location

A popular Toronto coffee shop with multiple locations in the city has announced the sudden impending closure of one location.

While HotBlack Coffee is most likely best known for their OG Queen West location, they've garnered enthusiastic support systems at their Yonge and Bloor and Midtown locations, too.

According to a recent Instagram post by the coffee shop, they've made the sudden choice to close their Yonge and Bloor (Charles Street) location in just a matter of days.

"It was a sudden decision and it is with heavy hearted that we did not have enough time to properly say good-bye to our regular customers of this location," the post reads.

The coffee shop has been located within the Anndore House hotel, alongside Constantine and the Crows Nest Barber Shop ever since the hotel was reopened in 2018, and, in the announcement, HotBlack thanks their fellow businesses for the support during their six-year run.

The last day in service for HotBlack Coffee Charles Street will be Sunday, April 7, so be sure to stop by for one last cup of Joe before the doors close for good.

blogTO reached out to HotBlack Coffee for comment on the closure, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

HotBlack Coffee Yonge & Bloor is located at 15 Charles Street East.