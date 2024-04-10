There's a two-day Indian street food festival in Toronto this summer

A street in Toronto is going to be taken over by a two-day long celebration of South Asian culture this summer.

Back for their 22nd year, the TD Festival of South Asia is taking over Gerrard East once again this summer for two festive days of all things South Asia — with performances, food, shopping and more.

This July, Gerrard will be closed from Glenside Avenue to Coxwell and filled to the brim with stalls from local restaurants and vendors from the Gerrard India Bazaar BIA and beyond.

The festival will also feature live performances by over 200 artists showcasing dance and music from a slew of South Asian countries, from Bollywood hits to classical tunes.

Relax at the beer garden or savour the flavours of India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bengladesh and more as you peruse market stalls selling jewellery, clothing, decor and artwork.

In a neighbourhood known for its Indian population, the festival not only celebrates Indian culture, but traditions, flavours and arts from a diversity of South Asian countries alongside stalwart Gerrard businesses.

The festival runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.