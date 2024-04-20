Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
5 Egyptian restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once

Egyptian restaurants in Toronto are quickly becoming sources of some of the city's favourite dishes.

From unassuming family-run spots serving Egyptian-style comfort food to buzzworthy brunch spots, Toronto is home to some of the best Egyptian restaurants this side of Cairo — although, I may be biased.

Here are my picks for the Egyptian restaurants in Toronto you've got to try at least once.

Suma's Egyptian Grill

Traditional Egyptian cuisine meets American fast food at this unassuming East York restaurant, where you can order Sausage Hawashi, a full Egyptian breakfast, or opt for an old-fashioned cheeseburger with fries (I suggest the Egyptian food, though.)

Aragoz

Head to Scarborough to get your fill of halal Egyptian eats at this restaurant, whose extensive menu features traditional dishes like lamb shank, Kofta, Nos Mashwy and Alexandrian liver and sausage.

Maha's Restaurant

Expect to line up when you head to this Greenwood Avenue favourite — but just know it'll be well worth the wait. Now with a smaller satellite cafe in Leslieville, you have double the chance to try their wide selection of droolworthy Egyptian dishes.

Papyrus

You'll find a completely vegetarian menu at this Danforth restaurant, serving up classic dishes like Ful (made from fava beans, olive oil, tahini and lime), Egyptian falafel (which are also made with fava beans) and Koshari.

Nile River Restaurant

This Little Italy restaurant serves a 100 per cent halal menu of rustic Egyptian dishes. With featured specials like Hawashi and a Falafel burger alongside their extensive menu of homestyle cooking, you can't go wrong with anything you eat here.

Fareen Karim at Suma's
