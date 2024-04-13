Toronto Thai restaurant shuts down after less than a year in business

A Thai restaurant in Toronto has suddenly shut down after less than a year in business.

Chill Thai Bar on Ossington was a fun spot that served up Thai-inspired tapas for only about nine months before quietly closing their doors for good last month.

The restaurant opened — as restaurants on Ossington regularly do — to a decent amount of buzz in late June of 2023, serving Thai dishes with a twist like Asian shrimp cocktails and Thom Yum soup atop a bed of spaghetti.

It looks as though their star was the type to burn fast and bright, though, as the doors have closed on the restaurant at 229 Ossington, which was also the former home of now-defunct Mediterranean spot Bar Sybanne.

As they say, though, when one door closes, another opens, and that old idiom holds true in the case of Chill Thai Bar.

The restaurant's owners have already moved on to open up a new venture: a Muay Thai-themed bar and restaurant aptly named Muay Thai Theme Bar & Restaurant, on Queen West, which held its grand opening in early March.