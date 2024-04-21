Casa Loma is hosting a lavish high tea experience for Mother's Day in Toronto

Casa Loma is hosting an opulent high tea this Mother's Day to spoil the women who deserve it most.

Mothers deserve to be treated like royalty, and where better to do that than Toronto's very own castle? Or, the closest thing we have to a castle, that is.

This Mother's Day, May 12, Casa Loma is inviting Moms, Mamas, Mothers and Mummies across the city to celebrate in style at their Mother's Day High Tea, a lush experience fit for royalty.

Dressed to the nines, you'll be able to sip on a selection of premium teas while nibbling scones, gourmet pastries and tea sandwiches — all with pinkies up, of course.

The cost of the experience is fixed at $75 a person, which includes access to Casa Loma, so you can stroll the gardens or explore the historic mansion after your tea.

Reservations to Mother's Day High Tea are open now and tend to go very fast, so be sure to book your spot before they're all gone.