Toronto restaurant known for its waffles has permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto that was known for its waffles and sweet treats has closed permanently.

Kensington Market's Belgian Sweet Corner, formerly known as Wafels & More, was a sweet spot for — you guessed it — Belgian waffles and chocolates before suddenly announcing their permanent closure via a post on Instagram.

"It is with saddness and pain in our hearts that we have to announce the closure of Belgian Sweet Corner," the post reads.

"We have cherished the opportunity to serve you our authentic Belgian waffles and chocolates, and it has been our pleasure to be a part of your lives, celebrations, and moments of indulgence."

In response, heartbroken regulars and members of the community rushed to the comment section to share their messages of both disappointment and support.

"Nooo aww this is such sad news," one person writes. "Thank you for all the delicious waffles over the years. What a joy it’s been!"

"Ohhh no! Definitely the best authentic waffles outside Belgium," writes another. "Good luck guys! All the best!"

The waffle shop's former home at 237 Augusta, which boasts two patios and waffle irons included, is already listed for lease at $179,000 by ReMax Ultimate Realty.

While there's no word yet on what the future of the Kensington market restaurant space holds, let's all hope it's half as sweet as Belgian Sweet Corner's beloved waffles.