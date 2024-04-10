Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
toronto beaches ribfest 2024

Massive rib and beer festival coming to Toronto this spring

Phoebe Knight
Posted 8 hours ago
The Toronto Beaches Rib and Beer Fest is back this spring for a weekend of beer and barbeque in the Beaches — and you can get in for free.

The countdown is on for one of the most highly anticipated food events of the spring in Toronto; Toronto Beaches Rib & Beer Fest, featuring some of the hottest offerings in the barbeque and beer businesses.

The event is taking place at Woodbine Park from June 14 to the 16, and will feature food and drink stalls from some of the best and brightest in the BBQ and beer world, alongside live music from local bands.

The festival isn't only about the ribs, though. You can also get your hands on barbeque grilled chicken, corn on the cob, blooming onions and plenty more festival faves over the course of the weekend.

You'll be able to sample sauces and rubs from local vendors and pick up a rack (or two) of finger-licking goodness to bring home with you or share with your fellow ribaholics. I won't blame you if you keep them all to yourself, though.

Run by the Northern Heat Rib Series, the Beaches festival is just one stop on a summer-long tour that will have stops all over the province, including an additional Toronto festival at Yonge-Dundas Square from July 12 to the 14.

Jesse Milns
