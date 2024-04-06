Toronto bar is so popular its not letting people make reservations anymore

A bar in Toronto has gained so much popularity recently that it's no longer able to take reservations, according to a recent announcement.

In just over a year since opening their doors, Prequel & Co. Apothecary — one of celebrity bartender Frankie Solarik's much-adored projects — has become something of a sensation. So much so, that the bar is implementing new policies so you can, hopefully, try it for yourself.

Earning a reputation for its Art Nouveau, apothecary-inspired (go figure,) interiors and earthy, whimsical cocktails created with housemade ingredients, Prequel has quickly become one of those spots you'll have to book well in advance for any chance at getting in.

Well, that's how it used to be, anyway, because, according to a recent post on the bar's Instagram page, Prequel will no longer be taking reservations in an effort to maximize the number of people who can experience the bar.

"[D]ue to the increasing demand to experience Prequel & Co. Apothecary, we have decided to transition to a non-reservation policy and will be operating on a first-come, first-served basis," the post's caption reads.

"Our intention with this move is to accommodate more guests throughout the evening by reducing waits for tables, thus allowing more people to experience our beautiful bar and cocktails."

If you're sitting on an existing reservation at Prequel, not to fear — it will still be honoured, but the bar will no longer be accepting new reservations.

Frankie Solarik is also behind Queen West's BarChef, and the recently-opened Compton Ave on Dundas West.